Gov. Cuomo to sign order making Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was going to sign an executive order making Juneteenth a holiday for state employees.

The holiday, which occurs on June 19, is a celebration of the end of slavery.

The Governor says he will work to make Juneteenth an official state holiday next year.

Cuomo’s executive order follows the worldwide civil unrest that resulted from the death of George Floyd. Floyd was a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police last month.

During Cuomo’s morning briefing, he also discussed the coronavirus pandemic, reiterating that New York has gone from being the state with the highest infection rate to the one with the lowest.

17 people in New York died as a result of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That’s the lowest daily death toll New York has seen in months.

The Governor and members of his staff have been taking part in daily briefings every day for the last few months. This Friday will be his last daily briefing until there is a significant update.

