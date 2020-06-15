Gov. Cuomo announces new requirements for police in NY

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo addresses the media on April 24, 2020, while holding an N95 mask sent by a retired Kansas farmer whose wife only has one lung. (Darren McGee / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo / AP)

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Cuomo continued the discussion of police reform and the changes taking place in the state.

Last week, the Governor signed an executive order and announced he was launching the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.

Because of this, local governments and police agencies are required to come up with a plan that modernizes their police departments. It must be enacted into law by April 1, or police agencies will lose state funding.

On Monday, Gov. Cuomo announced some new laws regarding law enforcement.

Officers must now report when their weapons are discharged within six hours of the occurrence.

Police departments and courts must now track arrest data, including race and ethnicity.

Officers must provide medical and mental health needs of people under arrest who require them.

