More of the state reopens as Gov. Cuomo looks toward reopening NYC, too

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Memorial Day is typically the time when people begin to transition into their summer mindset, even though there’s still about a month of spring left.

Speaking from the New York Stock Exchange, which reopened on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this year’s Memorial Day is symbolic of the state turning the page on the coronavirus pandemic.

And the numbers show it, too. There were just over 200 new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, and fewer than 100 deaths. 21 of those 73 people who died were nursing home residents.

Most of the state has entered Phase One of the reopening schedule, and the Mid-Hudson region is the latest to do so. It’s looking like Long Island will be next, as Cuomo says that region is expected to open tomorrow.

According to the state map, New York City’s reopening will not be in conjunction with Long Island.

It has yet to meet all of the required metrics, but Cuomo emphasized the importance of New York City’s reopening, calling it “an economic engine of the state, the country and the world.”

The Governor says he will meet with President Trump on Wednesday to discuss stimulating the economy as New York reopens.

Additionally on Tuesday, the winner of the state’s ‘Wear A Mask‘ video contest was revealed. Bunny Lake Films’ “We <3 NY” and the runner up will be used by the state to promote the use of masks in public.

“Wearing a mask is cool,” Cuomo says.

