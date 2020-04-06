NY schools ordered to stay closed until April 29 as more than 130,000 test positive for COVID-19

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address at the Empire State Plaza on January 8. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — We very well may be close to reaching the apex of the coronavirus pandemic in New York.

Check this out. The orange and light blue lines were early projections from statisticians in our state. The purple line is where we are right now. “We could still see an increase. It’s hopeful, but still inconclusive, and depends on what we do.” — @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/dVOGgnbcww — Kelsey Anderson (@4KelseyAnderson) April 6, 2020

In New York, 130,689 people have tested positive for it. 16,837 people are hospitalized, and 4,758 are dead.

For weeks, Gov. Cuomo has been making changes in how everyday life operates.

This includes the closure of all schools and telling hospitals to increase their capacity by 50 percent, with a goal of 100 percent.

Originally, schools were told to close until April 1, but that has been extended through April 29. Non-essential businesses will also be closed through that date as well, due to Cuomo’s New York State on PAUSE order.

Anyone caught violating New York’s social distancing protocols will be fined $1,000.

While this continues, the search for more hospital beds and ventilators, which help patients breathe, has been ongoing.

Cuomo announced on Friday morning that he was signing an executive order that allows New York State to take ventilators, masks and gowns from hospitals and other care facilities that don’t need them, and deploy them in places where they’re needed.

The institutions will either get the supplies back afterwards, or they will be reimbursed. It is not yet clear how, or if, this will impact western New York.

Anyone with supplies they would be willing to donate can either call (212) 803-3100 or email covid19supplies@esd.ny.gov.

Cuomo acknowledged that this isn’t just a health crisis, but an economic one, too, commenting on his displeasure with the federal government’s $2 trillion stimulus package.

Last month, Cuomo said that with this plan, New York would get $5 billion specifically earmarked for coronavirus expenses. He says this would do nothing for the lost revenue caused by businesses in the state being closed. Of the economic challenges, Cuomo says lost revenue is the more important one the federal government should address.

The Governor called on the federal government to “address the places that need help,” saying the current Congressional action is failing to address the need.

Financially, emotionally and physically, Cuomo knows the coronavirus pandemic has been trying on peoples’ stamina, patience and stress.

At least 20,000 people outside New York have volunteered to come here and help out in one way or another. Cuomo promised that New York will eventually return the favor.