Gov. Cuomo: Social distancing may be helping hospitals as cases rise above 30,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The amount of people being hospitalized in New York, as a result of the coronavirus, is higher than what was first projected.

But there is good news. Gov. Cuomo says efforts to practice social distancing may be helping hospitals. On Sunday, hospitalizations were doubling every two days. By Monday, hospitalizations were doubling every 3.4 days, and by Tuesday, they were doubling every 4.7 days.

Still, the state has a great need for hospital beds. Right now, there are 53,000, but 140,000 are needed. Not only that, but ventilators are needed, too.

ICU beds are equipped with these devices, which help people breathe. Currently, the state has 4,000, but 30,000 are needed. 7,000 have been purchased.

It may be possible to have two people use one ventilator. Experts plan to test this possibility.

#NEW: @NYGovCuomo just said if the state used all the state dormitories in downstate NY; you could get about 119-thousand hospital beds. @news4buffalo — Mel Orlins (@Mel_Orlins) March 25, 2020

Along with medical supplies, the state has been calling for additional people power. So far, 40,000 health care workers, or people with a health care background have signed up to serve as reserves in the medical community.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 30,811 cases of coronavirus confirmed in New York, 122 of which are in Erie County.

13 percent of state residents who contracted it were hospitalized. Three percent of those who were hospitalized are in the intensive care unit. 285 people have died.

Regarding the federal government’s planned $2 trillion spending bill, Cuomo isn’t a fan, calling it “terrible.” He says it would mean New York would get $3.8 billion, but the virus has already cost the state $1 billion.

New York, by far, has the most confirmed cases in the whole country. New Jersey is number two, with 3,675.