WATCH: Gov. Hochul delivers remarks at Fallen Firefighters Memorial

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul is set to deliver her remarks at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Albany at 11 a.m.

The New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial honors the men and women of the fire service who perished in the line of duty in the state since 1811. The memorial consist of a bronze statue in front of a wall inscribed with the names of around 1,800 firefighters who lose their lives.

The statue represents two firefighters rescuing an injured companion. In concept, the firefighters are dragging their companion away from the wall of death. The wall has the names of the firefighters placed randomly to allow for additions.

The memorial is located between the Justice Building and The Egg in an area bordered by maple trees.