WATCH: Gov. Hochul holds COVID-19 briefing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Hochul is back home in Erie County today to deliver the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.
She is scheduled to speak from Erie County Medical Center (ECMC).

COVID-19 News
