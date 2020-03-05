Governor: 22 positive cases of coronavirus in New York state

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are now 22 positive cases of coronavirus in the state, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday, and also said that “The more you test, the higher number you will have.”

Cuomo said there are 11 new cases, all downstate. Eight of those are connected to a attorney from Westchester County. There are also two people in New York City and one person from Long Island who are all hospitalized with COVID-19.

Four people are hospitalized: The attorney, and the two people in NYC and the one from Long Island.

Cuomo’s message to New Yorkers: The more people you test, the more positive tests you will have, but people shouldn’t be worried, as most people will have mild or no symptoms.