Statewide infection rate at all-time low, but Western NY gets caution flag

Around New York State
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered some good news on day 177 of the coronavirus pandemic, New York State has reached a new low infection rate, .66%.

The state has been averaging 1% and under since June. Monday marks the 17th straight day New York has had an infection rate below 1% even though more testing per capita is being done.

A caution flag is being thrown for Western New York for an increase in COVID-19 cases. Governor Cuomo said a majority of these are results of several case clusters including a steel plant in Erie County and a food processing factory in Chatauqua County. Cases in nursing homes and an increase in hospital procedures are also contributing factors.

