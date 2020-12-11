Cuomo: Gyms and salons in Orange Zones can operate at a limited capacity

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held his second briefing via Zoom, where he stated that gyms and salons in Orange Zone can operate at a limited capacity of 25%, and testing must continue to be done.

Cuomo stated that 74% of the current COVID-19 cases in New York State have been spread from households or small gatherings. Below is a list of statewide contact tracing data, showing where new cases are coming from:

Private Households are driving spread – 74%

Households/Social Gatherings – 73.84%

Healthcare Delivery – 7.81%

Higher Education Student – 2.02%

Education Employee – 1.50%

Restaurants & Bars – 1.43%

Travel/Vacation – 1.06%

Sports – 1.04%

Public Sector (Police/Fire/EMS/Military) – 1%

Transit Public/Private – 0.96%

Manufacturing – 0.84%

Religious Activities – 0.69%

Construction – 0.66%

Retail – 0.61%

Professional Services – 0.55%

Elementary School Student – 0.49%

High School Student – 0.46%

Prisons/Correctional – 0.43%

Middle School Student – 0.19%

Auto Dealers & Car Rentals – 0.16%

Hair & Personal Care – 0.14%

Wholesale Trade – 0.14%

Building & Dwelling Services – 0.13%

Real Estate – 0.10%

Arts & Entertainment 0.08%

Gyms – 0.06%

Agriculture, Hunting, Forestry – 0.06%

Childcare – 0.05%

Power/Utilities – 0.05%

Accommodations – 0.02%

Media Production – 0.02%

In New York City, however, indoor dining is an issue. As of Monday, indoor dining will not be allowed in the city. As for indoor dining in Orange Zones, Cuomo said the decision would be made after looking at the data this weekend.

New Zone Designations Coming

Cuomo said that new zone designations will be coming on Monday after looking at the weekend data.

Right now, there are no Red Zones in the state. Below are the current metrics on Orange and Yellow Zones.

By The Numbers

Overall positivity rate in New York State: 4.98%

Positivity rate in microclusters: 6.82%

Numbers of test results reported on Thursday: 212,672

Numbers of deaths reported on Thursday: 87

Positivity rate by region:

Capital Region: 5.45%

Central New York: 6.61%

Finger Lakes: 7.81%

Long Island: 5.65%

Mid-Hudson: 6.33%

Mohawk Valley: 7.81%

New York City: 4.03%

North Country: 4.04%

Southern Tier: 2.27%

Western New York: 7.22%

Hospitalization patients by region and percentage of the population in that region: