EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to deliver remarks at a meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns at the New York State Intelligence Center in East Greenbush. Among new gun control priorities, Hochul said she will push to raise the age for buying some guns.

“In light of what happened yesterday in Texas, you get to a point where you feel there are no words left.” Gov. Kathy Hochul

Outside of New York City, anyone 18 and up can buy long guns, like rifles and shotguns, without a permit. The governor said she would work with the Legislature on raising that age to 21. She said she’s “looking at everything,” but she specifically said she does not want 18-year-olds to have access to the AR-15.

State Police will increase patrols and conduct daily check-ins at schools from through the end of the school year, according to the governor. She also talked about offering more resources to keep New York City’s subways safe.

This follows a school shooting in Texas where 19 were killed. Pres. Joe Biden addressed the nation on gun violence Tuesday afternoon. Stick with NEWS10 for more as Hochul’s address begins.