WATCH: Hochul talks #VaxToSchool

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Tuesday morning, Gov. Kathy Hochul made a #VaxToSchool announcement aimed at increasing vaccination rates among younger demographics. She said the plan is to have 120 pop-up vaccination sites for school-aged kids to make it easily accessible and available.

“Since becoming Governor four weeks ago, I’ve made it clear that we need to bring children, teachers, and staff back to school safely,” Hochul said. “With these pop-up vaccinations sites, we are ramping up our #VaxtoSchool campaign on the road and going into communities where vaccination rates are still lagging among young New Yorkers, so we can reach as many families as possible and make our schools safer for students and staff.”

Hochul said the new statewide vaccination sites are set for a 12-week-period. New York’s DOH will reportedly work with local community organizations and health care centers. Each region will partner with the state to host two new events per week.