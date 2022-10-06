POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WTEN) — President Joe Biden is visiting the IBM facility on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie on Thursday to “deliver remarks on creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America.” You can watch his remarks in the player above once it starts around 2 p.m.

Biden is joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on his visit. In a statement, IBM said it is “deeply honored” to host the President. The company said it is looking “forward to highlighting our commitments to the innovations that advance America’s economy.”

On Thursday, the computing company said that it plans to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley over the next 10 years. IBM’s Poughkeepsie site is home to one of the largest concentrations of quantum computers in the nation. Biden will also be joined by Chief Executive Arvind Krishna.

In addition, on Tuesday, Micron Technology announced plans to invest nearly $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a semiconductor fabrication facility in New York, which is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs. The first phase investment of $20 billion will be rolled out this decade.

IBM said it plans to make its Poughkeepsie site “a global hub of the company’s quantum computing development, just as it is today for mainframes.” IBM did not explicitly lay out its $20 billion investment plans but said chip funding “will ensure a reliable and secure supply of next-generation chips for today’s computers and artificial intelligence platforms.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.