WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement in Queens

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church, a new pop-up vaccination site, in Mount Vernon, New York on March 22, 2021. – Cuomo was there to encourage all people to get vaccinated, especially those in underserved communities that were the most effected by the pandemic. Last week US President Joe Biden said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a powerful member of his Democratic party, should resign if accusations that he sexually harassed women are proven. (Photo by Seth Wenig / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

QUEENS, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to make an announcement from Rochdale Village, in Queens, New York at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials from the governor’s office say this event will be closed to the press due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they say the governor will host a Q&A session with media later Monday.

Beginning Tuesday, all New Yorkers 16 and older will be eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

As of Sunday, New York’s vaccination progress was as follows:

10,362,737 total doses administered

33% of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose

20.4% of New Yorkers fully vaccinated

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.