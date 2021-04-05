WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement in Queens

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
QUEENS, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to make an announcement from Rochdale Village, in Queens, New York at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Officials from the governor’s office say this event will be closed to the press due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they say the governor will host a Q&A session with media later Monday.
Beginning Tuesday, all New Yorkers 16 and older will be eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
As of Sunday, New York’s vaccination progress was as follows:
- 10,362,737 total doses administered
- 33% of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose
- 20.4% of New Yorkers fully vaccinated
