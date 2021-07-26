WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo makes announcement at Yankee Stadium

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be streamed at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

BRONX, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to Yankee Stadium Monday for a coronavirus briefing.

“We see the COVID numbers and we see the reality, and we know what we have to do,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor said 75% of adults in New York state are now fully vaccinated, but the 25% of those unvaccinated account for approximately 3.5 million people.

“3.5 million unvaccinated people,” Gov. Cuomo said. “These numbers can be hard to put into context, but 3.5 million is larger than 21 other states’ total population. We have an unvaccinated population larger than the entire population of 21 states, and then when you put this COVID delta variant, which is transmitted much easier than the normal COVID virus. You put that variant with 3.5 million people, that spells ‘spread of COVID.’ That is what is happening. We know that’s what’s happening, we see it in the numbers and numbers don’t lie.”

The governor said New York state reported 1,982 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, up from 346 new cases exactly one month ago. The governor said 72% of the new positives were linked tot he delta variant as it has become the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S.

The governor said the issue of breakthrough cases — when a fully vaccinated person becomes infected with COVID-19 — are rare in New York.

“The vaccines are working,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Only 0.15% of vaccinated New Yorkers have been infected by the delta variant. Think about that — only 0.15% of the people who received the vaccines had a breakthrough case. The vaccines work.”

Even in the rare circumstances of breakthrough cases in New York, the governor says vaccines still help protect those individuals from becoming seriously ill.

“Those who are vaccinated reduce the risk of hospitalization by 94%,” Gov. Cuomo said. “So if you’re vaccinated, you are much, much less likely to get the COVID virus to begin with, and if you get it, it is not as severe so you’re not hospitalized. Those are the facts.”

