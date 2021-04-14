WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo makes announcement from Belmont Park horse racing track

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

ELMONT, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to make an announcement from Belmont Park horse racing track on Long Island at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the governor’s office, due to COVID-19, the event is closed to the press.

On Tuesday, the governor visited Angry Orchard Cider House in Walden, New York where he announced an additional $50 million in state funding for the Nourish New York program, and a new series of mobile vaccination sites targeting agricultural workers.

Earlier Tuesday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in New York following a CDC and FDA report involving rare blood clots. All vaccine appointments involving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at state-run sites were replaced with Pfizer vaccine instead.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.