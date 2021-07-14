WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo to make announcement on gun violence

June 2, 2021 – NYC – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo provide a COVID-19 update and make an announcement at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. (Don Pollard/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to make an announcement on gun violence throughout the state on Wednesday from a church in Brooklyn, New York.

Just last week, the governor declared a disaster emergency on gun violence for the state of New York, a first-of-its-kind disaster emergency for the country.

According to the governor, immediate efforts of the disaster emergency to quell the ongoing gun violence statewide will focus on the following seven key areas:

Treat gun violence like the emergency public health issue it is Target hotspots with data and science Positive engagement for at-risk youth Break the cycle of escalating violence Get illegal guns off the streets Keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people Rebuild the police community relationship

According to officials from the governor’s office, this measure:

Officially declares gun violence as a disaster emergency

Requires Division of Criminal Justice Services to gather and share incident-level data from local police departments on gun violence

Creates an office of gun violence prevention to coordinate efforts and direct resources to emerging gun violence hotspots

Invests $138.7 million in intervention, prevent, and jobs programs to engage at-risk youth and get young people off the streets

Creates new state police gun trafficking interdiction unit to stop the flow of illegal guns into the state

Partners with John Jay College of Criminal Justice to strengthen police-community relations

The governor said the state’s plan to reduce gun violence includes both short and long term initiatives.

