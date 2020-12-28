WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on coronavirus pandemic

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed from this page at 11:30 a.m. EST

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo scheduled a Monday briefing to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

In the latest update Sunday, there was a 5.85% positivity rate statewide on 130,299 total tests reported. Other Sunday data was as follows:

Test Results Reported – 130,299

– 130,299 Tested Positive – 7,623

– 7,623 Percent Positive – 5.85%

– 5.85% Patient Hospitalization – 7,183 (+299)

– 7,183 (+299) Patients Newly Admitted – 757

– 757 Hospital Counties – 55

– 55 Number ICU – 1,187 (+58)

– 1,187 (+58) Number ICU with Intubation – 687 (+49)

– 687 (+49) Total Discharges – 99,583 (+427)

– 99,583 (+427) Deaths – 115

– 115 Total Deaths – 29,511

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 7.63% 7.76% 7.95% Central New York 6.26% 6.11% 6.29% Finger Lakes 8.22% 8.12% 8.12% Long Island 6.45% 6.54% 6.56% Mid-Hudson 6.18% 6.10% 6.03% Mohawk Valley 8.74% 8.69% 8.84% New York City 4.46% 4.48% 4.64% North Country 6.14% 6.34% 6.51% Southern Tier 2.76% 2.94% 3.06% Western New York 6.01% 6.16% 6.15% Statewide 5.53% 5.55% 5.66%

The governor has been urging the state to celebrate the holidays safely and avoid a shutdown, while hospital rates have steadily rose across the state in recent weeks.

“So we expect the numbers to go up and the motto on my unofficial season’s greeting card, and the model that the state is going to be promulgating through various means over the holidays: ‘Celebrate smart, stop shutdowns.’ It’s been a long year, celebrate. I’m going to celebrate, but celebrate smart and stop shutdowns,” Gov. Cuomo said last Tuesday.

The governor has also been raising awareness about the new COVID-19 strain found in the United Kingdom. British Airways, Virgin and Delta all bring flights into New York from the UK and the governor has asked them to add New York State to the list of 120 countries that requires tests before the flights leave the UK for New York, a request the airlines have each agreed to.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, if would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.