WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing Friday to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts.

Friday numbers

On day 328 of the pandemic in New York state, the governor provided the following data:

5.65% positivity rate overall statewide

268,001 COVID-19 tests reported Thursday

165 new COVID-19 deaths statewide

8,846 hospitalizations

1,546 in ICU

992 intubated

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 218 from 24 hours prior.

“The good news is we’re seeing the hospitalizations decrease over the past couple of days so that’s really positive news,” Gov. Cuomo said.

State and local aid

The governor said he was happy that President Joe Biden included state and local aid into the latest federal relief package. He says the National Governors Association wanted more than the proposed $350 billion, as did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but he said his focus now shifts to making sure New York gets its fair sure.

“We want to thank President Biden for including the state and local aid in his first announcement of the American Recovery Act,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We made it clear that New Yorkers are firmly committed to two things: Our fair slice of the $350, which we believe is modestly $15 billion and repeal SALT.”

The governor submitted two versions of the executive state budget earlier this week; one was developed with $6 billion in federal funding for New York, and the other was for the requested $15 billion.

Travel restrictions

The governor also credited the Biden administration for implementing new coronavirus restrictions for incoming international travelers. In his national virus strategy, President Biden said travelers from abroad must furnish a negative COVID-19 test before departing for the U.S. and quarantine upon arrival.

“Congratulations on implementing common sense and international travel procedures,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We see these strains walking through our airport. It’s easier to walk COVID through an airport than to bring fruit from another country. So this is welcomed relief, and it makes us feel like we’re not alone. This is a true partnership.”

The governor said the mutating strains pose a threat to overwhelming the state’s hospital systems. He said there are currently 25 confirmed cases of the UK strain in New York state.

“The new strains are frightening, and there are going to be more strains — I would wager on it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The UK strain has been spreading. It should have never been here. If this country did the testing and quarantine mandate like other countries did.”

Vaccination

The governor said the supply of COVID-19 vaccine remains problematic. He said he tried to purchase vaccine doses directly from the pharmaceutical manufacturers, but Moderna and Pfizer have deals with the federal government that prohibit such transactions.

“Pfizer and Moderna are both operating under emergency authorization use,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It does not allow them to sell it, so they cannot sell directly to the state of New York, so the supply comes from the federal government.”

The governor said New York has used 97% of the doses that have been allocated to the state so far. To date, the state has received 1,329,237 doses of the vaccine, and the governor said the state will run out of remaining supply Friday.

“We have 28,246 doses left in the state from weeks one through five,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Problem is we administer about 80,000 doses per day, so 28,000 does not get you through the day.”

The governor said the week six shipment is currently en route to New York, and will consist of 250,400 doses of the vaccine.

There are currently three eligible groups for the vaccine:

1a — Health care workers (1.3 million to be vaccinated, 21% of eligible population)

1b — Police officers, firefighters, teachers, public safety workers, grocery store workers, child care employees, and in-person college instructors (1.7 million to be vaccinated, 27% of eligible population

1c — 65-years-old and older (3.2 million to be vaccinated, 52% of eligible population)

“We still have not received enough supply just to do 1a and 1b,” the governor said of the CDC’s guidelines opening up to include 1c. “It should have been opened as you had allocation. That is not what we did, it’s not what they did, and now you have a period of confusion and anxiety because you’re trying to hit 7.1 million people with 250,000 per week.”

The governor said even with increased supply, the eligibility phase was rolled out too aggressively.

“Even at 420,000 dosages per week, that still takes you 17 weeks,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This is going to be a long several months in distribution of this vaccine and the anxiety that has been created. I’m hopeful that the Biden administration can figure out how to increase production and shorten that 17 weeks and I think the president is right: Increase production through the Defense Production Act.”

