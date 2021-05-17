Gov. Cuomo: New York will adopt CDC guidelines that ease masking rules for fully vaccinated

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be streamed at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing Monday from Radio Music City Hall in New York City where he announced new metrics, the state’s decision on CDC guidance change for masking, reopening updates, and more.

New numbers

The governor reported the following COVID-19 data:

101,173 COVID-19 tests reported statewide Sunday

1.26% positivity rate

11 new deaths (lowest single day increase since October 30, 2020)

1,581 hospitalizations (lowest since November 9, 2020)

387 in ICU (lowest since November 14, 2020)

228 intubated

The seven-day average positivity rates for each region are as follows:

Finger Lakes — 2.72%

North Country — 2%

Western New York — 1.86%

Central New York — 1.37%

Capital Region — 1.34%

Mohawk Valley — 1.37%

Mid-Hudson — 0.99%

Long Island — 0.98%

New York City — 0.91%

Southern Tier — 0.59%

“The positivity rate in January, after the holiday surge — remember we were close to 8%,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re now down to 1.1%. Hospitalizations: We were up near 9,000 hospitalizations in January, and now we’re down to 1,700 — which is the lowest since November 15. So all the arrows are heading in the right direction. We are managing COVID, we haven’t defeated COVID, but we are managing it well.”

The state’s vaccination progress, as of Monday, is as follows:

17,262,145 total vaccine doses administered statewide

9,973,197 New Yorkers with at least one dose, 61.8% of the state’s 18+ population

8,338,677 New Yorkers fully vaccinated, 52.2% of the state’s 18+ population

“We’re going to find more creative ways to get people to take the vaccine because the more people who take the vaccine — it will get better,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Mask mandate

The governor said effective Wednesday, the state will adopt the new CDC guidance that eases mask requirements for fully vaccinated people.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated. The CDC will also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.

“If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Gov. Cuomo said. “No masks, no social distancing.”

The governor said individual private venues still have the ability to add additional guidelines to existing state and federal guidance should they choose to do so.

Reopening

Wednesday marks May 19 — the date the governor set for “major reopening” steps for New York state.

Effective Wednesday:

Most capacity restrictions lifted for restaurants, museums, retail, offices, etc.

Outdoor food and beverage curfew lifted Monday

Indoor food and beverage curfew lifts May 31

Outdoor gathering limit has increased to 500

Indoor gathering limit increased to 250

Indoor residential gathering limit increased to 50

24-hour subway service restored in New York City

“What we do today really is going to define what tomorrow is all about,” Gov. Cuomo said. “At no other point, in my memory, where the future of the state was so dependent on the decisions and the actions that we take today. This post-COVID reality is going to be shaped and formed by what we do. This is happening all across the county, this is happening all across the globe — we’re reopening the world reopening economies.”

The governor said for the upcoming NBA playoffs, of which both the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will be hosting games, that arenas will be able to apply the same rules recently put in place for baseball spectators, which splits up seating sections by groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, with less distancing restrictions for the vaccinated group.

“The rules on the playoffs, there will be a vaccinated section and an unvaccinated section,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I would go higher if I owned the teams. I encourage operators and venues to go higher than 50%. You can go to 100% vaccinated, that’s in a private operator’s control, and frankly from the state’s point of view, we want to encourage people to get vaccinated. yes there are health reasons, but we’re opening up with more opportunities for vaccinated people so it’s another reason ti get vaccinated.”

The governor announced county fairs can resume planning for this summer.

“County fairs, a big part of this state, big part of Upstate New York., they are all allowed to open up to the capacity of six feet of social distance and the local department of health will issue a permit,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor also announced the return of the New York City Marathon, scheduled for November 7, 2021.

“The race isn’t until November, but it’s the 50th running and that can be adjusted between now and November because November is a long way away, but for now, the reopening registration is for 33,000 runners.”

NEW: The NYC marathon—the world's biggest—will return on November 7.



33,000 runners will be permitted. Registration opens June 8. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 17, 2021

The governor also announced that Radio City Music Hall would become a destination for vaccinated folks seeking entertainment, and that it would operate at 100% capacity, with no masking requirements.

“Having Radio City Music Hall back at 100% capacity without masks, with people enjoying New York and the New York arts,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s not only going to be symbolic and metamorphic, but I think it’s going to go a long way toward bringing back this state overall and we do want to say directly, 100% at Radio City Music Hall. ‘So if I’m not vaccinated, I can’t go?’ That’s right. The whole point of the CDC’s change, the whole point of our change is to say to people ‘there are benefits to being vaccinated.’ No. 1, if you get COVID, which there’s a fractional chance that you’ll get it if you’re vaccinated, you won’t get as sick. No. 2, you can’t transmit it to anyone. And No. 3, yes New York is opening, but you will have more opportunities if you are vaccinated.”

Joining the governor Monday was James Dolan, owner of the Knicks, executive chairman and CEO of Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, and the executive chairman of MSG Network. Dolan said he was already starting to book concerts and shows for his venues this summer, and he encouraged all New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

“We’ve been missing our sixth man, but we’re getting our sixth man back for the playoffs,” Dolan said.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.