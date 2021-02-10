WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s COVID-19 response

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo will hold a briefing to update New Yorkers on the state’s COVID-19 response Wednesday at 11:45 a.m.
The governor is being joined by several special guests:
- Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 coordinator
- Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, White House COVID-19 Equity Task Force Chair
- Reverend Al Sharpton
- Marc Morial, National Urban League President
- Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO
New York has held several community-based pop-up vaccination sites and plans several more in the future in order to ensure fairness and equity in the vaccine distribution process.
“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, however, to be truly effective, we must ensure it is distributed fairly and equitably,” Governor Cuomo said. “The sad truth is that not only has COVID devastated communities of color on a much larger scale than white ones, but there continues to be skepticism towards the vaccine itself, especially in the Black community. That’s why this effort continues to be so critical to our success — by setting up these sites and partnering directly with the leaders and organizations who are trusted voices in these communities, we can simultaneously ensure access to the vaccine, while instilling confidence in it as well.”
Since January 15, the community-based pop-up sites have enabled roughly 30,000 New Yorkers to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Future pop-up locations will continue to be established at public housing complexes, local churches, and cultural centers state-wide through the Vaccine Equity Task Force.
Appointments for these clinics are scheduled directly with the host site or partner provider who work with community organizations and community leaders to identify New Yorkers from that specific community who are eligible to obtain a vaccination. The following pop-up clinics are being held this week:
Queens
Korean Community Services
203-05 32nd Avenue
Bayside, NY
Open Thursday, February 11 and Friday, February 12; 9AM – 5PM
NYCHA Shelton Houses
89-09 162nd Street
Jamaica, NY
Saturday, February 13; 9AM-5PM
Sikh Cultural Society
95-30 118th Street
South Richmond, NY
Friday, February 12; 9AM-5PM
Manhattan
Confucius Plaza Community Center
33 Bowery Street
New York, NY
Saturday, February 13; 9AM – 5PM
Hamilton Madison House/NYCHA Smith Houses
50 Madison Street
New York, NY
Sunday, February 14, 9AM – 6PM
NYCHA Marshall Plaza
1970 Amsterdam Avenue
New York, NY
Sunday, February 14; 9AM – 3PM
NYCHA Baruch Houses/Grand Street Settlement
80 Pitt Street
New York, NY
Saturday, February 13; 9AM – 2:30PM
Long Island
Gerald Ryan Outreach Center
1434 Straight Path
Wyandanch, NY
Friday, February 12; 9AM-2PM
Magnolia Center
700 Magnolia Blvd
Long Beach, NY
Thursday, February 11; 10AM – 3PM
Hudson Valley
People’s Place
17 St. James Street
Kingston, NY
Friday, February 12 – 9AM – 5PM
MLK Community Center
110 Bethune Blvd
Spring Valley, NY
Thursday, February 11 – 9AM – 5PM