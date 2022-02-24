VALHALLA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul held a storm briefing at the Department of Transportation Valhalla facility in Westchester County ahead of Thursday’s winter storm. She also touched on the state’s COVID-19 numbers. You can watch the briefing in the player above.

Hochul directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets ahead of the winter storm expected to bring heavy snowfall late Thursday night into Friday. The Capital Region and North Country are expected to see the highest snowfall accumulations with 8 to 12 inches.

“Despite the warm weather we experienced earlier in the week, Winter is not quite ready to be over here in New York State and we are preparing for additional snow and ice expected to impact most of the State on Friday,” said Hochul. “I have directed State agencies to prepare and deploy emergency response assets to areas where the greatest impacts from this storm are expected. I strongly urge New Yorkers to avoid driving, if possible, during Friday morning’s commute and pay attention to your local weather forecast for impacts throughout the day.”

New York City and Long Island are expected to receive less snow throughout the storm. Freezing rain and ice could impact parts of the lower Mid-Hudson Region.

“Many parts of the state will experience up to a foot or more of snow over the next 24 hours. Governor Hochul and I want New Yorkers to stay home, if possible, on Friday. We encourage anyone in the path of this snowstorm to prepare emergency supplies now in case of a power outage or inability to travel. Let’s also remember to check on our vulnerable neighbors and loved ones to make sure they can get through the storm safely,” said State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray.

The Department of Transportation is sending eight plow operators from the Finger Lakes, eight plow operators and two supervisors from Western New York, eight plow operators from the North Country, and 10 plow operators from Long Island to the Mid-Hudson Valley.

In total, statewide equipment includes 1,750 large and medium-duty plow trucks, 48 tow plows, 326 loaders, and 36 snow blowers. The Thruway Authority also has 684 operators and supervisors available statewide.

Multiple weather warnings, watches, and advisories have been issued across the state. To stay up to date, you can visit the National Weather Service website.