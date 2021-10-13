WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic at 10:30 a.m.

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to host a coronavirus briefing Wednesday morning to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that religious exemptions to the vaccine mandate for health care workers can remain in effect, adding that the state has the ability to appeal the decision — a motion that the governor indicated she would pursue. In a Tuesday statement, Gov. Hochul said:

“I applaud our federal partners for reopening our borders to Canada, something I have called for since the beginning of the closure. Canada is not only our trade partner, but more importantly, Canadians are our neighbors and our friends. From Western New York to the North Country, I look forward to welcoming our Canadian neighbors back to New York as we continue to rebuild and recover from this pandemic.”

The governor also announced Tuesday afternoon that 40,233 vaccine doses were administered statewide in the previous 24 hours, adding that New York saw 35 COVID-19 deaths in the same time frame.

“Millions of New Yorkers have been vaccinated and life is returning to a semblance of normalcy, but COVID-19 still threatens our communities and New Yorkers every single day,” Gov. Hochul said in a Tuesday statement. “We have to increase the vaccination rate even further to successfully protect our neighbors and loved ones from this virus and put the pandemic in the rear view mirror. Getting vaccinated is safe, free and effective, so I urge everyone to get their shots right away.”

Tuesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 111,564

– 111,564 Total Positive – 3,376

– 3,376 Percent Positive – 3.03%

– 3.03% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.52%

– 2.52% Patient Hospitalization – 2,148 (+50)

– 2,148 (+50) Patients Newly Admitted – 221

– 221 Patients in ICU – 467 (+1)

– 467 (+1) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 259 (+3)

– 259 (+3) Total Discharges – 203,812 (+167)

– 203,812 (+167) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 35

– 35 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,939 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 44,939 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,151 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 57,151 Total vaccine doses administered – 25,968,644

– 25,968,644 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,233

– 40,233 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 401,443

– 401,443 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.7%

– 82.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.8%

– 74.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.1%

– 85.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%

– 76.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.1%

– 70.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.2%

– 63.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.2%

– 72.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, October 9, 2021 Sunday, October 10, 2021 Monday, October 11, 2021 Capital Region 3.58% 3.66% 3.65% Central New York 5.14% 5.29% 5.40% Finger Lakes 4.31% 4.50% 4.61% Long Island 2.74% 2.71% 2.77% Mid-Hudson 2.44% 2.49% 2.50% Mohawk Valley 5.09% 5.44% 5.39% New York City 1.39% 1.33% 1.34% North Country 5.43% 5.45% 5.58% Southern Tier 3.54% 3.70% 3.83% Western New York 4.49% 4.66% 4.69% Statewide 2.49% 2.50% 2.52%

