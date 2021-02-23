SUNYAC to begin spring sports season March 20

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State University of New York Athletic Conference has decided to allow some spring sports to play in the 2021 season.

Sports returning to the field this season include baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said the immediate focus is on intermediate low-risk spring sports and if plans are successful more athletics could be played in the fall.

Enhanced safety protocols will be in place to keep student-athletes healthy and safe during the season.

The conference will be split into East/West divisions to limit team travel and overnight stays

Athletes are required to masks at all times except during gameplay

Coaches and staff will be required to wear masks at all times

Spectators will not be allowed at this time

Athletes will continue to be tested weekly, but testing schedules will be adjusted so tests are within 3 days of competition

There will be no eating on busses and masks must be worn at all times.

Capacity will be limited on busses and transportation to maintain distance

No group celebrations are allowed.

Teams will not be able to shake hands with other teams at the end of the competition.

SUNY has set limits on COVID positivity rates. If needed, campuses will suspend athletic activity.

“Our student-athletes have had real challenges and have had to sacrifice and we owe them a debt of gratitude,” said Malatras. “They’ve given up a lot of their athletic eligibility and they haven’t been able to do what they love in a way. But they’ve come through as leaders on our campuses.”

The SUNYAC spring season begins on March 20.