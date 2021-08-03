NY AG’s office says Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed several female employees

NEW YORK (WIVB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James says her office has determined that Gov. Andrew Cuomo committed sexual harassment.
According to James, the Governor violated state and federal law by sexually harassing several female employees.
The full report can be viewed here.
