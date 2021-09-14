WATCH: NYS police rescue injured hiker from mountain

(Still image from NYSP video)

JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police recently shared a video of a hiker being rescued in the Adirondacks.

The video was posted on Sunday morning. State police and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) worked together to get an injured hiker off Crane Mountain.

Watch the helicopter rescue in the video below:

