WATCH: NYS police rescue injured hiker from mountain

JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police recently shared a video of a hiker being rescued in the Adirondacks.
The video was posted on Sunday morning. State police and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) worked together to get an injured hiker off Crane Mountain.
Watch the helicopter rescue in the video below:
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.