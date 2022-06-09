SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two fishermen from Springfield were rescued from Long Island Sound after their boat had mechanical problems and capsized Tuesday afternoon.

According to the East Lyme Police Department, at around 4:37 p.m. a 911 call came in from two people aboard a boat that was taking on water in an area thought to be off Millstone Point, in Niantic Bay. The boat ended up capsizing and they were able to climb on top of the vessel while awaiting help.

When the pair had trouble giving responders their location, dispatch decided to make a FaceTime call to get a visual of their surroundings. The FaceTime call allowed responders to pinpoint their location and were able to rescue the individuals.

(East Lyme Police Department)

MAP: Long Island Sound

They were found approximately ¼ mile from the New York border in Long Island Sound off Black Point, in 70 to 100-foot water depth.

Marine Units from the Niantic Fire, East Lyme Police, Goshen Fire, and U.S. Coast Guard, along with East Lyme and Waterford ambulances assisted in the rescue.