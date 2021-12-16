Watertown girl earns rare ‘perfect’ AP test score

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upstate New York student is being praised for outstanding academics.

Immaculate Heart Central School in Watertown announced this week that high school student Liesel Barkei earned a perfect score on the Advanced Placement® English Language and Composition Exam in May 2021.

According to IHC, earning a perfect score is “rare.” Barkei was one of only 11 students in the world to earn this score to earn every point possible on the test.

This test, and its corresponding course, are college-level, according IHC Advanced Placement Program Head Trevor Packer.

“AP courses and exams are college-level, requiring great focus and persistence among participating students,” Packer said. “We applaud the educators who encourage students to challenge themselves, who motivate and encourage diverse students to achieve their academic potential.”

Following learning that Barkei had received a perfect score, she was praised by her teachers at Immaculate Heart Central.

“Liesel is a talented and diligent student who possesses remarkable faculty of language,” Barkei’s ELA Teacher Jillian Norris said. “She is a gifted writer who persistently works to enhance her skills. Her unique insights and humor shine in her written work and have proven to be valuable assets in-class discussion.”

“While IHC values integrating our rigorous curriculum with the AP program, Liesel’s individual accomplishment is a testament to her consistent dedication to growth in writing and analysis,” Norris added.

Colleges and universities around the world received AP scores for college credit, advanced placement, and/or consideration in the admission process.