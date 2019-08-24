Weekend $1 Discount Tickets to the NYS Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair will offer admission tickets for this weekend and next weekend for $1.

The “Summer Send-Off” tickets, good for admission August 24, 25, 31 and September 1, will be sold online, here or patrons can pay at the entrance gates. Those who buy tickets online will be entered into a drawing to win a Lifetime Fair Pass, which allows the holder to attend the Fair for free for the rest of his or her life. As part of the promotion, unused tickets from this year’s Fair will be accepted at the 2020 Fair.

“The State Fair is a new and different experience thanks to the investments we made in recent years and the change in culture,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “This week I saw that transformation firsthand — it truly is one of the best fairs in America. I want all New Yorkers to see these changes for themselves and I urge everyone to take advantage of this special offer.”

The new Summer Send-Off discount joins many other ways people can enjoy the Great New York State Fair inexpensively. Several discounts offer free admission, including:

Showing any ticket to a 2019 concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater to the gate attendant;

Showing any ticket to ride an Amtrak train bought between August 21 and September 2 to the gate attendant;

Children age 12 and under;

Senior Days, Monday, August 26 – Wednesday, August 28 for anyone age 60 or older;

Law Enforcement Day, Monday, August 26, for any police or corrections personnel with a valid ID;

Fire & Rescue Day, Tuesday, August 27, for any current member of a fire department or emergency medical services organization with valid ID;

Armed Forces Day, Thursday, August 29, for any current or retired member of the armed forces with valid ID;

Six Nations Day, Friday, August 30, for any member of a Native American tribe;

Student Day, Friday, August 30, for anyone age 18 or younger.

