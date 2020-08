(WIVB) — A New York wedding scheduled for Saturday must have a 50-person limit, even though 175 have been expected to attend.

Earlier this month, a federal judge lifted the 50-person limit for gatherings, in order to allow two weddings more guests.

One of those weddings has already occurred.

