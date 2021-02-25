Wegmans COVID-19 vaccine details: Appointments, eligibility, locations and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans released new details Wednesday about COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and availability at its stores.

Wegmans is offering the vaccine to people 65 and older, as well as Wegmans pharmacy employees. Though more people are eligible in phases 1a and 1b in New York, Wegmans says the state has instructed it to only vaccinate those two groups for the time being.

You can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Wegmans here. The link will be posted on that page as vaccine supplies become available. You can also call 1-800-207-6099, Monday – Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A second dose will be scheduled when the first dose is administered. The second dose will be scheduled for the same location as the first dose.

Wegmans is asking those with vaccination appointments to bring their photo ID, and an insurance card. There are no out-of-pocket costs.