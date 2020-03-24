Wegmans looking to hire hundreds

(WIVB)- In an effort to keep up with the growing demand during the COVID-19 crisis, Wegmans is looking to hire a few hundred people in the next two months.

“Wegmans is hiring part-time and full-time positions in all of our stores right now. We’re are hiring for all departments, with a focus on cashiers and stocking positions. We have full time culinary and management positions available as well,” officials said in a statement.

New employees will receive the $2 dollar an hour increase announced last week. You can apply online at Jobs.Wegmans.Com.