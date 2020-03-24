1  of  2
Breaking News
114 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 348 active closings. Click for more details.

Wegmans looking to hire hundreds

Around New York State
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)- In an effort to keep up with the growing demand during the COVID-19 crisis, Wegmans is looking to hire a few hundred people in the next two months.

“Wegmans is hiring part-time and full-time positions in all of our stores right now. We’re are hiring for all departments, with a focus on cashiers and stocking positions. We have full time culinary and management positions available as well,” officials said in a statement.

New employees will receive the $2 dollar an hour increase announced last week. You can apply online at Jobs.Wegmans.Com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss