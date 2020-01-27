Wegmans starts plastic bag ban Monday

(WIVB)–Starting Monday, Wegmans will not provide shoppers the option to carry their groceries in plastic bags.



Customers will have to use either reusable bags, paper bags or no bag at all.

Wegmans will still offer paper bags as an option, which will cost five cents a bag.



Wegmans officials say that cost is to offset the amount the company will now have to spend to provide more paper bags. Officials at tops say they will continue providing plastic bags until the statewide band goes into effect on March 1.