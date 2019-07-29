Wegmans pulls plastic bags from two of its New York state supermarkets

ITHACA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans this week removed plastic bags from two of its supermarkets.

None of them are in the Buffalo area. The grocery chain is removing them from two markets in Corning and Ithaca.

This pilot program is ahead of Wegmans’ plan to get rid of plastic bags in all of its New York stores before the new law banning them takes effect on March 1, 2020.

“I’m a senior citizen and I’m on a fixed income, and when you’re on a fixed income, you plan what goes to where and to me, you know, I had to come up with five or six bags,” said Kathy Thomas, a shopper in Ithaca.

Thomas said she and her husband use the plastic bags for many things outside of the grocery store. They come in handy when it comes to kitty litter, trash cans, and most importantly, their small business.

“Yes, I know it’s supposed to be user-friendly for the environment, but I’m sorry, there has to be an alternative and coming today, I did not know that this was going to be in effect today,” Thomas said.

Paper grocery bags will still be available, but at a cost of five cents per bag. As to whether customers who receive government assistance will be charged five cents for paper bags. Wegmans has said yes, and there are no plans for a reusable bag giveaway.