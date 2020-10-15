When will fans be allowed back in stands at Bills Stadium? Still no word on when Gov. Cuomo will visit Orchard Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When will Bills fans be allowed back in the stands at Bills Stadium?

Buffalo Bills fans were hoping to be back in the stands Thursday night- when the Bills and Chiefs were supposed to play.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he plans to tour the stadium to see for himself if he will allow fans to attend the games.

On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she understands people’s frustrations- but the governor has other issues to attend to right now.

“I know all the fans are still anxious,” Hochul told reporters during a press conference unveiling the completed longshed at Canalside.

Hochul said that she’s a Bills fan herself.

“I had to sit home on Tuesday night watching that television- I know it’s hard, I really do,” Hochul said.”

She added that Gov. Cuomo has not yet been able to come to Buffalo to tour the stadium since the state is currently dealing with COVID-19 hotspots downstate.

“He has not made that journey here, so there’s no change in the situation to get fans in the stands,” Hochul said.

There’s still no word on when the governor plans to come to Orchard Park.