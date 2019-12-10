Whistleblower addresses alleged cover-up of sex abuse allegations against Buffalo’s apostolic administrator

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WIVB) — James Faluszczak, a former priest who claims to have been sexually abused, spoke in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

Faluszczak has been calling for investigations into priests. This past August, he announced lawsuits against the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo on the first day of the Child Victims Act window.

Previously, Faluszczak testified before the 40th Pennsylvania Grand Jury while it investigated six dioceses in that state.

Faluszczak and attorney Daniel Woodard addressed alleged cover-ups of sex abuse allegations involving two prominent names — Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, who recently investigated the Diocese of Buffalo, and Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, who currently serves as the Buffalo Diocese’s Apostolic Administrator.