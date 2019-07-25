Why are these wind turbines in CNY not spinning? Answer is all-too familiar

MADISON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Waiting on a part to be made in Germany, the owners of the largest windmill in Madison County have had their turbines turned off for nearly a year.

The Munnsville Wind Farm, just north of Route 20, expands from Madison to Oneida County, covering parts of Madison, Eaton and Stockbridge near Boukville and Morrisville.

The Madison Town Supervisor says owners E.On have communicated with him that they’re waiting on a mechanical part to be made and shipped from Germany. Once delivered, the part will be installed at the farm’s substation, which powers all of the turbines.