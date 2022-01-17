Winter storm brings great conditions to Windham Mountain

WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The winter storm bringing sizable accumulations to parts of the Catskills, including at Windham Mountain, where nine inches brought plenty of fun and excitement for skiers and snowboarders throughout the day Monday.

“Allows us to continue to open more terrain, and we’re almost 100% open at this point,” said Kate Sullivan, Marketing and Communications Manager at Windham Mountain.

This winter’s cold temperatures, especially these past few weeks, have allowed the resort to produce plenty of artificial snow. But, with limited natural snowfall so far, the largest storm of the season is a welcomed sight at the mountain, “Nothing like fresh powder across the mountain,” said Sullivan.

Something echoed by those who have been on the slopes all weekend.

“Oh it totally changes the mountain, totally changes how we ski and the enjoyment of it for sure,” said Frank Misiano. “The sides are awesome, the powder’s great, it’s an awesome day,” Brendan Fitzpatrick added.

Others came out specifically for the fresh snow, “It’s kinda harder, but I still like it, it’s smooth,” said Jake Evan.

Sullivan says the mountain has been busy throughout the holiday weekend, but that Monday was the busiest, “Having the natural snowfall just continues to bring people together, and that’s what we love to see.”