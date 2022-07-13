NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nine Planned Parenthood of Central and Western NY clinics will receive a share of the $10 million in abortion provider support announced Tuesday by Governor Kathy Hochul.

In the first round of funding, 64 clinics across the state were announced as recipients. It’s not clear how much each clinic is getting.

“Under my watch, New York will always be a safe harbor for those seeking reproductive health care, and I am committed to working with providers across the state to ensure they have the support and resources they need,” Governor Hochul said. “We will continue to build on our nation-leading protections for abortion patients and providers to safeguard abortion access in our state.”

This round of funding is coming from the New York State Department of Health and is going to organizations currently funded under the Comprehensive Family Planning Program (CFPP). Here are the recipients:

Long Island Jewish Medical Center: 2 clinics

Nassau Health Care Corporation: 1 clinic

New York City Health & Hospitals Corporation – Harlem: 1 clinic

New York City Health & Hospitals Corporation – Jacobi: 1 clinic

New York City Health & Hospitals Corporation – Kings: 1 clinic

New York City Health & Hospitals Corporation – Lincoln: 1 clinic

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western NY Inc.: 9 clinics

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York: 23 clinics

Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, Inc.: 10 clinics

Planned Parenthood of North Country New York Inc.: 7 clinics

Public Health Solutions: 2 clinics

Staten Island University Hospital: 3 clinics

Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood: 3 clinics

“This funding awarded to organizations and providers across the state will help expand existing capacity, improve resources, and optimize infrastructure,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said. “I look forward – and remain committed – to working side-by-side with Governor Hochul and our abortion providers around the State to ensure they are fully supported as we assess the impact of Roe’s reversal in New York to meet emerging and unexpected needs.”

Abortion has been legal in New York since 1970, after it was signed into law by former governor Nelson Rockefeller.