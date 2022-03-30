BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Your neighborhood pharmacy could soon go the way of payphones and floppy discs, depending on what Governor Hochul does in the next three days. That is the claim of independent pharmacy owners.

Independent pharmacists say the price many of us pay for prescriptions is being controlled, more and more, by middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs.

State lawmakers have put new regulations on PBM’s, but the pharmacists say, it’s not enough.

“I don’t know of any other business that has been under the assault like community pharmacy but has found a way to evolve,” said Brad Arthur, Black Rock Pharmacy.

These Western New York pharmacy owners say their businesses are operating on the thinnest of margins due to the way they are reimbursed for their services, mainly through Medicaid, which is a large part of their business.

Patients who need vital medical and health services have to wade through reams of red tape, and the rules set by middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers do not favor the little guy.

“We now know that the prices that are paid to community pharmacies, independent community pharmacies, and the prices that state governments pay for Medicaid prescriptions, there is a significant spread,” added Don Arthur, Black Rock Pharmacy.

Earlier this year Governor Hochul signed legislation that set the first regulations for PBMs in New York, but she vetoed a measure that would have leveled the playing field, requiring pharmacies to be reimbursed for their costs, and a “fee-for-service” stipulation.

The pharmacists say Hochul assured them a similar measure would be included in the state budget.

“It keeps Medicaid dollars in Western New York, it keeps them in communities across New York state, as opposed to going out of state to large PBM corporations,” Jeffrey Rutowski, Kenmore Prescription Center, told us.

Now the pharmacists say, they are hanging on by a thread.

“It is because of the broken system as the PBM’s dominate the Medicaid program, and also the PBM’s dominate the private insurance companies,” Jamie Latko, Niagara Apothecary said.

With a new state budget due this Friday, April 1, the pharmacists are hoping the joke won’t be on them.

We reached out to the trade association that represents PBM’s without success, and the only state lawmaker to oppose New York’s “Pharmacy Rescue Package,” earlier this year did not get back to us either.