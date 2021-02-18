WNY lawmaker weighs in on war of words between Gov. Cuomo and Assemblyman Ron Kim

(WIVB)– A local lawmaker is weighing in on a verbal spat between Governor Andrew Cuomo and an assemblyman fromNew York City.

It is a war of words between Cuomo and Assemblyman Ron Kim and West Seneca’s Pat Burke is siding with Kim.

Ron Kim, a Democrat from Queens, has been one of the few members of Cuomo’s own party in the state legislature willing to take on the governor publicly.

Kim says Cuomo threatened to destroy him, which Cuomo denies and Burke says he will go with Kim.

The spat was ignited by a disagreement over the state’s handling of COVID-related deaths in nursing homes.

Queen’s Assemblyman Ron Kim is among the critics, which has raised the ire of Governor Cuomo.

“And start telling the world how bad a person I am, that ‘I will destroy your political career, and you will be finished.” Assemblyman Ron Kim, (D) Queens

After the State Attorney General released a blistering report, accusing the administration of persistently under-reporting nursing home deaths, the New York Post reported Kim accusing the governor’s top aide Melissa DeRosa of admitting to a cover-up then the Queens Democrat says, an angry Cuomo called.

“And then he tried to implicate me on the call by asking me to do something unethical, possibly illegal, to cover up the coverup,” said Kim.

The next day, Cuomo accused Kim of doing an about-face on a nail salon law he supported 5 years ago at the behest of salon owners.

On a Wednesday conference call, Cuomo said, “The euphemism is ‘pay to play,’ and I believe that as I said Mr. Kim acted unethically, if not, illegally on that matter.”

A senior Cuomo aide would call Kim a liar, but West Seneca Assemblyman Pat Burke says he believes Kim.

“I know Ron Kim much better than I know Gov. Cuomo, and I can tell you Ron Kim is a good person and a solid individual.” Assemblyman Pat Burke, (D) West Seneca

Burke says Cuomo is not getting his points across to state lawmakers, and it is hurting his agenda.

“I think one of the reasons you are not seeing a bunch of Democrats running to his defense right now is because the relationships are pretty toxic right now,” Burke said.

Burke added, a growing number of Democrats in the state legislature are feeling like they are getting thrown under the bus, when they speak up against some of Cuomo’s policies.