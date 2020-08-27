WNY still flying “caution flag” with higher than average COVID test results

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 23: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. The Governor said the state liquor authority has suspended 27 bar and restaurant alcohol licenses for violations of social distancing rules as public officials try to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is still flying a caution flag, Gov. Cuomo says.

Looking at Wednesday’s COVID-19 test results for the region, two percent turned out positive, which the Governor says is “not good news.”

In comparison, the state’s overall positive test rate was under one percent for the 20th day in a row, at 0.9 percent.

In response to the higher percentage here at home, the New York State Department of Health will be doing additional testing at eight sites. Three are in Buffalo, and there will be one each in Niagara Falls, Lockport, Williamsville, West Seneca and Dunkirk.

Results are expected to be available one hour after testing.

With new cases being found as students, staff and faculty return to college campuses, Gov. Cuomo has set a new threshold.

If a college has 100 cases, or if five percent of the on-site population gets it, remote learning must take place for two weeks. In this scenario, students can stay on campus, but they can’t enter classrooms.

Looking at high schools, Cuomo says it’s up to them to decide if sports can resume.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.