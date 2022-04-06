BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Judge Shirley Troutman has been sworn in to serve on the New York State Appellate Court.

Troutman, a western New Yorker, was appointed to the position by Governor Kathy Hochul. She’s filling the spot that was left by fellow western New Yorker Judge Eugene Fahey, who retired.

Troutman’s career as a judge began in 1994 with her election to Buffalo City Court. Her most recent position was on the New York State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division.

With her appointment, Troutman became the second Black woman to serve on the New York State Appellate Court.