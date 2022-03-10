ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott fire and police helped rescue a woman from an apartment building fire early Monday morning.

A fire in the garage apartment house at 208 North Roosevelt Avenue was called in shortly after 4:30 A-M.

Endicott Police worked to evacuate the multiple apartments and assisted one woman from getting out of a first floor dwelling.

The fire was under control by 6:30, however the structure had to be condemned.

Two residents were treated for minor injuries and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants with temporary shelter.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.