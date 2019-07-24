Worms found in drink cup at McDonald’s were cases of tampering, says health dept.

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health has concluded its investigation of claims that worms were found in drink cups at the McDonald’s eatery in Lyons, Wayne County.

It reports these were likely cases of tampering, rather than improper sanitation. The state health department has now referred the case to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

In March, a college student who picked up food at the drive-thru found a worm at the bottom of a cup right as she finished eating. A month later, a man said his daughter found a worm in her cup too.

McDonald’s cooperated with investigators after those complaints surfaced and circulated on social media.