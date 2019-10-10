WWE superstar Mick Foley visits 92-year-old fan at Finger Lakes nursing home

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (via WROC) — Pro wrestling legend Mick Foley was in the Finger Lakes to visit 92-year-old Wilma Gibson at the Thomson Health nursing home in Canandiagua.

Foley’s grandmother was Gibson’s best friend growing up and they’re both from our region.

Gibson’s nursing home has a wish program and she wished to see the former WWE great — and Wednesday, her wish came true!

Foley said he was in Western New York this week and figured he could make time for his grandma’s friend.

Foley’s beloved “Mankind” character made him one of the WWE’s most popular wrestlers of all time, along with his other characters “Dude Love,” and “Cactus Jack.”