Wynn Hospital update, 2023 opening on track

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Construction continues on the new Wynn Hospital in Downtown Utica. Executive Vice President of Real Estate and Facilities, Bob Scholefield says they’re on track to open in 2023.

“So, the construction of the Wynn Hospital is approximately 56 to 60 percent completed. They’re doing stud placement on all floors one through nine. As you can see when you drive by, they’re putting the exterior metal panels and windows on. We hope to have that completed end of February early March the latest and drywall is going up on the first, second, and third floors.” – Bob Scholefield, Executive Vice President of Real Estate and Facilities

Scholefield says that the pandemic has caused challenges in the construction process and that MVHS has been an important part of coming up with the design of the hospital. But he says that COVID has drawn their attention elsewhere. Additionally, there are supply shortages.

“Roofing material, drywall, anything that includes a computer chip. We’re so concerned that we have to order it well in advance or we may not have it for opening day.” – Bob Scholefield

When looking at the difference between this new hospital and St. Luke’s and St. Elizabeth’s, Scholefield says the Wynn Hospital was designed with the patient and staff in mind.

“This building should be far easier to find your way in. But also, it has the infrastructure necessary to make sure you have a very good Wi-Fi connection, for example, or the ability to have new equipment without worrying about air conditioning or heating to accommodate.” – Bob Scholefield

When it comes time to move patients and staff from St. Elizabeth’s and St. Luke’s, each facility has one day to make the transition. Scholefield says they have been in the planning process for the past year to implement policies and procedures to ensure a smooth transition.

“We have to make sure that all of our staff have been oriented to the space, and know-how to use the new equipment, and understand the location where they will be working. Then, we have to bring together the cultures of two different campuses. We have to consider how we’re going to relocate the equipment that comes here from the existing campuses as well as plan for the actual day we move our 325 plus or minus patients on that given day.” – Bob Scholefield

When the project was first announced, some members of the community were not in favor. However, Scholefield says that a lot of the animosity has subsided.

“I think you can tell as you drive down the arterial, or down Genesee Street, this is a beautiful new future of our community.” – Bob Scholefield