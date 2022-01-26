Yolanda Vega retires from New York Lottery after 32 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A familiar face to those with hopes of winning the lottery has retired.

On Monday morning, the New York Lottery announced that Yolanda Vega was retiring after 32 years.

“We truly hit the jackpot by having her as a part of the New York Lottery family,” the tweet announcing her retirement read.

The New York Lottery asked people to share their favorite memories of Vega, and they responded with plenty to say.

“I met her at LePage’s Market (Cohoes,NY) when she gave a million dollars to a couple. She was very friendly!” Amy Modesti says.

Another Twitter user, Alexander Marion, said “Years ago when I was sick, my mom went to the grocery store and Yolanda Vega was there doing a promotional event. In the early days of cell phones, my mom called me at home and I answered to hear ‘It’s Yolanda Vega and I hope you feel better!’”

A replacement for Vega has not been announced.