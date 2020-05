(WIVB) – New York State is asking residents to pick their favorite video reminding people why it’s so important to wear a mask to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The state collected over 600 submissions from New Yorkers across the state as part of the “Wear A Mask New York Ad Contest”.

You can vote for your favorite ad through May 25. Winners will be announced May 26.

You can watch all of the entries here.