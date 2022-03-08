BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On average, AAA says drivers are paying more for gas than they ever have before.

This counts on the local, state and national levels. The price of crude oil is soaring, with barrels costing more than $120 per unit.

“March 8 prices have all surpassed the highest prices previously set during the recession in July of 2008,” AAA said.

The U.S. average went up another 10 cents since yesterday, reaching $4.17 per gallon. To compare, it was $2.77 a year ago.

New York’s is even higher, with an 11-cent increase — $4.37. One year ago, it was $2.83.

Here are the averages across upstate New York, which are all new records:

Batavia – $4.29 (up 6 cents from yesterday)

Buffalo – $4.30 (up 9 cents from yesterday)

Ithaca – $4.35 (up 13 cents from yesterday)

Rochester – $4.33 (up 9 cents from yesterday)

Rome – $4.35 (up 13 cents from yesterday)

Syracuse – $4.34 (up 10 cents from yesterday)

Watertown – $4.35 (up 10 cents from yesterday)